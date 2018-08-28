Woodford end winless run with success over Barkingside

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer hugs Temi Babalola (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 4 Barkingside 1

Woodford Town finally put an end to their winless run with a comprehensive 4-1 win at home to Barkingside on Tuesday night.

Dee Safer’s team last tasted success on December 7 when Stanway Rovers visited the Harlow Arena and had gone six matches in the Essex Senior League without claiming all three points since.

Town were hoping to return to form last Friday, but snow days earlier meant the home clash with Redbridge had to be postponed.

It ensured greater significance was placed on this encounter and a strong attacking display gave Woods a deserved victory.

Vlad Sighiartau put the hosts ahead early on with a tidy finish when put through one-v-one and it stayed 1-0 until half time.

Again, like in the first 45, Woodford started quickly after the restart and doubled their advantage when Takudzwa Mashingaidze smartly volleyed home.

Barkingside, to their credit, continued to give everything and reduced the deficit in the 78th minute when Derek Ohalem headed in from a corner.

It set up what could have been a potentially nervy finale, but Town made all three points safe when Temi Babalola slide home at the back post to make it 3-1.

There was still time for some gloss to be added to the score when Ethan Kessel got on the end of Babalola’s cross, following a fine run by the substitute, and Kessel side-footed home to conclude the scoring in an entertaining clash.

Woods move up to fifth, ahead of Walthamstow, with this result while Barkingside remain second bottom in 19th position.