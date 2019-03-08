Search

Town secure impressive away win at Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 March 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Woodford Town 2

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Woodford Town picked up a vital three points at Tower Hamlets on Saturday to move back up to sixth in the Essex Senior League.

Dee Safer’s men had to endure a torrid last few minutes after giant defender Ricky Shaw was dismissed in a tempestuous finale to a physical game.

But a brace from in-form Asher Modeste put them 2-1 up and they held on for what is set to be a pivotal victory.

Woods had arrived with a depleted squad, but made light of a swirling wind and bumpy surface as they slowly gained the ascendency against a young home side.

Although Modeste took the headlines, Town could also thank the fine form of number one James Scammell as Hamlets pushed forward in the final stages.

In the end, it was a much-needed triumph for Safer’s team while Flavio Jumo’s goal was a mere consolation for AJ Ashanike’s side.

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Family and friends hold vigil for 20-year-old stabbed to death outside Ilford Station

Mourners held a vigil for Che Morrison, 20, outside Ilford Station where he was stabbed to death last Tuesday.

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Recorder letters: Spring daffodils, KGH charge, Mike Gape, antisemitism in Labour Party and Wes Streeting absence

St Peter's Church, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: RON JEFFRIES

Ilford shisha bosses fined for allowing smoking inside premises

Redbridge has been revealed to have the fourth highest number of shisha bars in the capital. Photo: Carsten ten Brink\Flickr (www.flickr.com/photos/carsten_tb/)

