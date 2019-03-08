Town secure impressive away win at Hamlets

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Woodford Town 2

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Woodford Town picked up a vital three points at Tower Hamlets on Saturday to move back up to sixth in the Essex Senior League.

Dee Safer’s men had to endure a torrid last few minutes after giant defender Ricky Shaw was dismissed in a tempestuous finale to a physical game.

But a brace from in-form Asher Modeste put them 2-1 up and they held on for what is set to be a pivotal victory.

Woods had arrived with a depleted squad, but made light of a swirling wind and bumpy surface as they slowly gained the ascendency against a young home side.

Although Modeste took the headlines, Town could also thank the fine form of number one James Scammell as Hamlets pushed forward in the final stages.

In the end, it was a much-needed triumph for Safer’s team while Flavio Jumo’s goal was a mere consolation for AJ Ashanike’s side.