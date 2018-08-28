Town battle back for hard-fought point at Takeley

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Takeley 2 Woodford Town 2

Woodford Town came from behind twice as a second half equaliser from new signing Vlad Sighiartau and a late penalty from Jaden Thompson-Brissett gave them a share of the spoils at second-placed Takeley on Saturday.

The Woods kept within touching distance of the sides at the top, but would have been disappointed with the manner of the goals conceded - both through defensive errors. Nevertheless, the visitors did enjoy the majority of possession and were good value for the point.

Ben Smith put high-flying Takeley ahead in the 17th minute and it remained 1-0 at the break at Station Road.

Sighiartau, who signed from local rivals Redbridge earlier in the week, managed to level in the second period, but the hosts soon retook the lead through Charlie Cole.

It seemed Takeley would clinch all three points, yet Dee Safer’s men fought back once again and earned a share of the spoils through Thompson-Brissett’s spot-kick.