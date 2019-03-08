Brave Woods downed by Airportmen

Essex Senior League: Stansted 2 Woodford Town 1

Woodford Town put up a strong battle away to Essex Senior League title-challengers Stansted on Saturday, but went down 2-1 to the second-placed side in the end despite taking the lead.

A big crowd of 88 turned up at Hargrave Park for the clash and they were treated to an entertaining contest between two of the best sides in the division.

Things started well for Dee Safer’s visitors and in-form Asher Modeste put them ahead in the 17th minute much to the delight of their noisy travelling supporters.

A reshuffled Town back four - averaging 18-years-old - battled well against the free-scoring Airportmen before a rather scrambled effort from the home side courtesy of Sam West levelled things up at the break.

Woods continued to try and play their normal passing game on a bumpy playing surface, but were undone on 65 minutes after a poor James Scammell clearance was returned with interest from 35-yards by Robbie Norris to put Stansted ahead.

Young substitute Marcel Macdonald provided Town with some late impetus, firing narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty box.

And with time ticking away the away side felt they could have had a penalty after the ball appeared to strike an outstretched hand, but the appeals were waved away and the title-chasing hosts secured a vital 2-1 win.

Woodford stay in a very creditable sixth spot whilst Stansted will continue to battle it out with Hullbridge Sports for the title this season.