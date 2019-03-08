Search

Town finish season in style with late win at Bloods

PUBLISHED: 09:30 29 April 2019

Woodford Town players and staff face the camera with the fans after the end of the Essex Senior League season (pic: Woodford Town FC).

Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 1 Woodford Town 2

Woodford Town signed off their Essex Senior League season in style with a dramatic 2-1 win at fourth-placed Saffron Walden Town.

Mohammad Al-Dani's 93rd minute strike sparked wild celebrations among the Woods large and noisy travelling support in a bumper crowd of 359 at Catons Lane.

Dee Safer's exciting young side had been ruing their luck only seconds before when a controversial Bloods equaliser looked to have taken the gloss off a fine performance.

Town was adamant the goal shouldn't have stood after keeper Alex Read was bundled over the line by no fewer than four players with Jamie Riley claiming the last touch.

Whilst Al Dani took the glory - scoring from close range after a last-gasp counter attack - it was also some afternoon for ex Calcio and Brescia midfielder Andrea Mantovani.

He celebrated his birthday with a superb 30-yard free kick midway through the first half and eventually Town secured the points.

