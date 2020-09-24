Search

Manford Way seal emphatic victory over Shoebury Town in league opener

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 24 September 2020

Harry Main has joined Manford Way on loan from Fisher (Pic: Trevor Grace)

Archant

Manford Way sealed an emphatic 7-2 victory over Shoebury Town in their first league match of the season.

Kieran Smith bagged him four goals while the likes of Olajide Yusuff, Liam Burgess and Joe Lovell also got themselves on the score sheet to help seal the three points for Trevor Grace’s men.

Manford Way went 2-0 up through Yusuff and a great Liam Burgess free-kick, but Shoebury then pulled one back just before the half-time break.

The manager Grace decided to bring on former Braintree Town youngster on at half-time, who had played a friendly for Chelmsford City first team in the morning, and he made it 3-1 literally 10 seconds from kick-off rounding the goalkeeper after good interchange play between him and Yussuf.

Way then conceded a sloppy goal to reduce the arrears to 3-2 but from then on they took total control with Smith finding the net three more times and Lovell also getting in on the act.

They did however have Rinor Zeqiri sent off in the last 10 minutes for dissent.

In other news away from the action the club have also signed young forward Harry Main on loan from Fisher.

