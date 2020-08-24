Manford Way confirm a number of signings ahead of new season
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 August 2020
Manford Way manager Trevor Grace has moved swiftly to rebuild his squad ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.
The former Epping goalkeeper was appointed by the Ilford-based outfit in January and has now been able to stamp his mark on the team.
Grace has brought in former Redbridge midfielder Liam Burgess and former Braintree Town striker Kieran Smith among many others.
He has signed Joe Insole and Lewis Hawley as his goalkeepers, Dexter Stuart, Tom Quinn, Kian Burton, Ryan Lincoln, and Jordan Sab in defence, Burgess in midfield as well as the likes of Billy Rees, Joe Villiers, James Clarke, Tyler le Poidevin, Sammie-Jay Scates, James Odhiamba, Reece Morgan, George Smith and Rinor Zeqiri.
He has also captured the signatures of strikers Smith, Daniel Lopes from Sungate, Olajide Yusuff and Joe Lovell with a few more still expected to join the ranks in the coming weeks.
