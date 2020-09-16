Search

Decision to depart Redbridge was not taken lightly insists Wetherall

PUBLISHED: 17:30 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 16 September 2020

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Micky Wetherall has admitted stepping away from his managerial role at Redbridge was not a decision that he took lightly.

The young manager has spent the last season and a half with the Motormen after joining from May & Bakers in a bid to help them avoid relegation from the Essex Senior League.

Wetherall says he feels it is time for a change to help him personally after losing his grandad earlier this summer.

“Departing Redbridge took a lot of consideration and wasn’t a choice I made lightly, with Gramps passing and it was hard for me to be at the club without finding myself looking for him,” Wetherall admitted.

“I don’t have this problem at away games, so for me it’s time for a change to take myself out of that situation.”

He added: “My time at Redbridge has been great, the players, staff and people at the club have all been great.

“For a team at step 5 to have the togetherness we had, to take time out of their own life to paint the training ground and the club house shows how much the lads bought into what we were building.

“For me the foundations are there in depth for a new manager to take over and start their own project and build upon what we have built.”

Wetherall admitted he will be back in the sport before long as football is part of his life.

“Football is part of my life and something that will always be involved in me and my family, I have a burning desire to achieve in football and I really enjoy building a project and moving clubs forward.

“If it’s a club that wants promotion I’ll give 100 per cent into that and if it’s a club that’s struggling and wants to build solid foundations to give the club stability then I’ll give 100pc into that.

“I want to work at step 4 and above in the future, but as it’s the start of the season I’m aware the chances of anything coming available at the moment are slim. If it’s a step 5 club that have a project and it has the capability then I’d look into that too. I’m in no rush.

“I’ll forever support Ricky Eaton and his club as they are good honest people, it’s just a time for a change for me and I had to do what was right by me in this situation.”

