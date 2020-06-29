Search

Advanced search

Ilford manager Fowell steps aside for personal reasons after fighting off relegation

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 June 2020

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell has decided to step down from his duties to take some time away from football due to personal reasons.

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

The former Clapton boss made his intentions clear to the Foxes board a few months back that he wanted to take some time out but wanted to take some time to decide.

After long conversations with chairman Adam Peek and being offered a few different roles within the club he felt he can’t give what he believes he needs to make the team successful.

Fowell played an instrumental part of helping move the club out of relegation trouble last season and created a good team that will hopefully push on this season.

Ilford have left the door open for Jon to return if he decided to and he will still be apart of the club even if not there.

“I would like to thank Adam, Darren, Aaron, Lisa (my lovely wife who has been supportive), Steve, Michael and all the players for their hard work and support in the time I have been at the club,” Fowell said.

“The time is right for me to have a break, I have been in football for over 30 years solid and need to deal with personal issues.

You may also want to watch:

“I am a 100 per cent type of guy and I felt it was only fair to let Adam know that I can’t give the club that this year as we demand this from the players.

“I have left a good squad and a good management team to help Ilford progress this season and I will be watching and supporting the lads when I can.”

Chairman Adam Peek added: “I am sad to see Jonny go, we had a long chat last night where I asked him to reconsider, but also offered him other roles to keep him at the club.

“After a long chat it was obvious that Jon had thought about this and was the right thing for him.

“Jon and I have become friends and I see him as a long term mate and he is always welcome back to the club.

“Jon brought me to the club so without him I wouldn’t be where I am, so I am thankful of that.

“We have had a great time over the last 9 months with lots of banter, Jon will be missed and I personally want to thank him for everything he has done, the only saving grace is he will save me a few quid on fines this season haha.

“I wish him all the best and hope he is back in football when he is ready. We would like to thank Jonny for his hard work, commitment, and his humour and he will always be welcome at Ilford.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford manager Fowell steps aside for personal reasons after fighting off relegation

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT