Ilford manager Fowell steps aside for personal reasons after fighting off relegation

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell has decided to step down from his duties to take some time away from football due to personal reasons.

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

The former Clapton boss made his intentions clear to the Foxes board a few months back that he wanted to take some time out but wanted to take some time to decide.

After long conversations with chairman Adam Peek and being offered a few different roles within the club he felt he can’t give what he believes he needs to make the team successful.

Fowell played an instrumental part of helping move the club out of relegation trouble last season and created a good team that will hopefully push on this season.

Ilford have left the door open for Jon to return if he decided to and he will still be apart of the club even if not there.

“I would like to thank Adam, Darren, Aaron, Lisa (my lovely wife who has been supportive), Steve, Michael and all the players for their hard work and support in the time I have been at the club,” Fowell said.

“The time is right for me to have a break, I have been in football for over 30 years solid and need to deal with personal issues.

“I am a 100 per cent type of guy and I felt it was only fair to let Adam know that I can’t give the club that this year as we demand this from the players.

“I have left a good squad and a good management team to help Ilford progress this season and I will be watching and supporting the lads when I can.”

Chairman Adam Peek added: “I am sad to see Jonny go, we had a long chat last night where I asked him to reconsider, but also offered him other roles to keep him at the club.

“After a long chat it was obvious that Jon had thought about this and was the right thing for him.

“Jon and I have become friends and I see him as a long term mate and he is always welcome back to the club.

“Jon brought me to the club so without him I wouldn’t be where I am, so I am thankful of that.

“We have had a great time over the last 9 months with lots of banter, Jon will be missed and I personally want to thank him for everything he has done, the only saving grace is he will save me a few quid on fines this season haha.

“I wish him all the best and hope he is back in football when he is ready. We would like to thank Jonny for his hard work, commitment, and his humour and he will always be welcome at Ilford.”