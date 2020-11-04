Longer wait for Woods to come home

Action from the local derby at Cricklefields during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Woodford Town chairman Tony Scott was left disappointed after the club’s first game at The Ashton’s Arena had to be put back due to fresh lockdown measures in England.

Jaiden Charles hits the ball forward during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020 Jaiden Charles hits the ball forward during Ilford vs Woodford Town, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 24th October 2020

But Scott is adamant the Woods will put the setback behind them and turn it into a positive when they hopefully return to Essex Senior League action after December 2.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” said a philosophical Scott. “But this gives a little more time to dot the I’s and cross the T’s to make potential new fans’ first experience even better.”

The Woods were forced to cancel their scheduled media and open day scheduled for Monday and their opening fixture against Stansted next Friday due to temporary curtailment of the league.

Club media spokesman Neil Day echoed the chairman’s sentiments and is keen the club harness the recent momentum throughout lockdown and for the restart whenever that may be.

Day said: “The real positive was it was evident the interest is there – over 100 local businesses were due to attend the open day and the first game was close to being a sell-out given the guidelines at the time.

“The big challenge for the club is to keep the ball rolling despite the setbacks and uncertainty of another lockdown.

“We’ve spent three years patiently putting all the pieces together to reach this stage, this further delay is really just yet another challenge and the challenge this time is to use that time very positively.”

On the pitch Woodford went down 2-1 at Saffron Walden on Saturday, leaving them in a precarious league position despite a fine 1-0 win at Sporting Bengal United in the week.

Joint-manager Dee Safer described the break in action as coming at a bad time for his improving side but remained confident they could get the points on the board that recent performances merited.

“The recent improvement has been there for all to see and we more than matched a very good Walden side and probably deserved at least a point,” he said.

“That level of performance needs to be repeated every game now if we’re to climb what is a very tough league this season, but I’m confident this group of players can do it.”