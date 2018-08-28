Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Salford City

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 January 2019

Leyton Orient midfielder Alex Lawless holds off Beaconsfield Town forward Marvin Morgan (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Alex Lawless holds off Beaconsfield Town forward Marvin Morgan (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Experienced midfielder Alex Lawless could make his first National League start since August 7

Alex Lawless may be in line for his first National League start in almost five months when Leyton Orient face Salford City at 3pm this afternoon.

The experienced midfielder has found opportunities hard to come by this season, but, after a string of impressive cameo displays off the bench, he may get the nod today.

Orient are likely to check on the fitness of Craig Clay and if the O’s lynchpin fails to recover from a dead leg, Lawless is expected to replace Dale Gorman and partner Charlie Lee in the middle of the park.

Boss Justin Edinburgh praised the performance of the former Luton Town favourite in the 1-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge on New Year’s Day.

He said: “I thought Alex was outstanding and I said that to the players in the dressing room afterwards.

“It has not gone how Alex wanted it to, but he is an incredible professional and trainer and his performance shows how he handles himself away from the training ground. I was very pleased with him.”

Given the close nature of the game, Lawless’ display will still be fresh in the minds of the coaching team and could see him get the edge over Gorman.

He also started the previous encounter with the Ammies back on August 4 and his last appearance from the off in the league occurred during the 1-1 draw against Ebbsfleet United in E10 on August 7.

Lawless did recently start in the FA Trophy against Beaconsfield Town three weeks ago and played the whole 90 minutes, so is ready if needed today.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh will have a decision to make out wide with new signing Jordan Maguire-Drew an option on the right or left.

He is predominantly a right-winger and in the long-term could take James Brophy’s spot in the team, but the ex-Swindon Town ace should get the nod this afternoon so the January addition will have to be content with a spot on the bench.

Maguire-Drew’s presence among the substitutes will most likely result in one of Matt Harrold or James Alabi dropping out of the match day 16.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death. Pictured is Tudo hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Proposals to house 90 homeless families in two Hainault parks provokes 900-signature petition

Temporary accomodation schemes for up to 90 homeless families are being proposed in Brocket Way and Woodman Road, Manford Way. Photo: Google

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

Most Read

Kent Police appeal for information after man suffers fractured skull in Gravesend attack

Picture: Denise Bradley

Police investigating after three fire engines called to suspicious fire at Dartford industrial estate

A stock image of firefighters at the scene of a blaze. Pic credit: @LondonFire stock image

Stolen Christmas presents found and returned by police

The stolen gifts were found dumped in a car park in Snodland and returned to the family on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kent Police

Review of the year 2018 part two: Statues, beluga whales and naked calendars

Members of the Orchard Theatre choir bare all for the March image. Photo: The Orchard Theatre/Fiona Bond

More than 8,500 Dartford and Gravesham women missed latest breast cancer screenings, NHS reveals

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Salford City

Leyton Orient midfielder Alex Lawless holds off Beaconsfield Town forward Marvin Morgan (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Barkingside seal first home league victory over Tower Hamlets

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Daggers’ recovery pleases Munns, but knows there is still some work to be done

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlie Lee of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini (pic: Victoria Jones/PA)

Town seek bragging rights over local rivals Ilford

Woodford Town's Jordan Sanderson looks to get past a Leyton Athletic rival (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists