Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 January 2019

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

New signing Jamie Turley is set to make his full debut for the O’s

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is likely to make some changes to the team which lost 2-0 at Ebbsfleet United in the National League last weekend.

The O’s transfer listed George Elokobi on Monday, after he failed to meet club standards during the defeat in Kent, and he will be replaced by Jamie Turley.

Recent recruit Turley impressed off the bench at Fleet – going close to scoring on more than one occasion – and should partner Dan Happe in the Orient back four.

Elsewhere, Craig Clay was introduced as a second-half substitute and will now hope to be part of the starting XI this afternoon.

Orient have missed his energy in recent games with Dover Athletic, Salford City and last weekend at Ebbsfleet.

The return of Clay will most likely see Alex Lawless drop to the bench while Edinburgh will check on the fitness of captain Jobi McAnuff.

Former Jamaican international McAnuff is a talismanic figure for O’s and has not missed many league games this season.

However, when he has been unavailable in the National League, Orient have failed to win in his absence.

McAnuff missed the Boxing Day defeat away to Dagenham & Redbridge, the 0-0 draw at Dover and last Saturday’s loss at Ebbsfleet.

The last time O’s won a league game without the winger was back on February 20 when they secured a 1-0 win at Chester – days after a victory by the same score at AFC Fylde, which was also achieved without the wide-man.

Admittedly, McAnuff has only missed a handful of matches in the division since those aforementioned triumphs, but it shows the importance of the Orient captain.

It does seem like the O’s skipper will hand boss Edinburgh a boost, though, by playing against Maidstone after returning to full training this week following a toe problem.

Related articles

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford, Wanstead back in league action

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall expects tough test at Walthamstow

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Arsenal icon Ray Parlour previews Manchester United FA Cup clash

Arsenal's Ray Parlour (left) and Fredrik Ljungberg celebrate with the FA Cup in 2002
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists