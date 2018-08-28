Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Orient look to slay Dragons on home turf again

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 January 2019

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Ross Embleton wanted to avoid Truro City in the FA Trophy second round, but O’s still got a long journey

Leyton Orient secured an excellent 2-0 win away to Wrexham on November 24 in the National League and the aim this weekend is to do the same, but on this occasion in a different competition - the FA Trophy.

Justin Edinburgh will take his team to north Wales for a tricky encounter and with the two sides in need of a positive result.

Orient suffered a 3-0 loss at home to title rivals Salford City last Saturday, but remain first in the division.

Things are less positive for Wrexham, though, who suffered a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday night at Bromley to drop to fourth in the table.

Both clubs will forget about the National League this weekend, however, and focus on trying to reach the last-16 of the FA Trophy.

When the draw was made on December 17, Orient assistant Ross Embleton’s main focus was on avoiding a five-hour plus trip to Truro City.

And while they did, it will be a four-hour plus journey to the Racecourse Ground instead!

Embleton, speaking in December, said: “My focus was not getting Truro away and then I realised we were running out of teams to get and all of a sudden we were amongst the last few balls.

“When ourselves and Wrexham came out, I don’t think it was a particular draw either team really wanted.

“Obviously we have gone there and won and we will back ourselves to do it again and hopefully continue our run in the FA Trophy.”

Related articles

Most Read

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘My rubbish was maliciously stolen’: Goodmayes dad fights £400 Redbridge Council fly-tipping fine

Shafiq Mustafa has unsuccessfully appealed a £400 fly-tipping fine.

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

#includeImage($article, 225)

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

#includeImage($article, 225)

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Maud’s milestone means equal distance for men and women

East London Runners ladies cross-country

Orient look to slay Dragons on home turf again

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford youngsters are cross-country champions

The winnig Ilford under-17 Essex county title winners with vet Tony Nixon who was part of the last winning team back in 1965

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge residents could be charged £12.50 a day to drive to school and work in the borough

Redbridge Conservatives said the plans will target the poorest residents. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists