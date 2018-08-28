Search

Sotiriou goal not enough for O’s at Park View Road

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 January 2019

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

London Senior Cup quarter-final: Welling United 2 Leyton Orient 1

A young Leyton Orient XI were knocked out of the London Senior Cup following a 2-1 defeat at Welling United on Tuesday night.

Ruel Sotiriou scored for the National League leaders, but the hosts were already two goals ahead by this point and they held on for the victory.

The O’s selected a fairly strong team for the encounter across the River Thames with Myles Judd, Alex Lawless, Dale Gorman, James Brophy and James Alabi starting.

At the heart of defence, there was an opportunity for academy player Mason Hall and George Forrest, previously of Romford, partnered him as a trialist.

Both sides created chances during the opening exchanges, but it was Wings who went ahead in the 26th minute.

On-loan Barnet forward Jack Barham raced clear and cut inside before firing into the bottom corner past O’s custodian Arthur Janata.

More opportunities were forthcoming during the rest of the half, yet it stayed 1-0 at the interval.

With snow now failing at Park View Road, it made conditions tough for both teams, but a second goal arrived in the 74th minute.

Crucially it went to Steve King’s side as Danny Mills headed home a cross to leave the young Orient XI facing a defeat.

Sotiriou briefly changed the dynamic at Park View Road with a smart finish following a Brophy cross with 10 minutes left.

And he was presented with another chance in the 90th minute, but his shot lacked the required power and Welling held on for a 2-1 victory.

It sets them up with a semi-final clash away to Harrow Borough, while O’s will now turn their attention to the FA Trophy, with Blyth Spartans visiting on Saturday.

Leyton Orient: Janata; Judd, Hall, Forrest, Sweeney; Shabani, Lawless, Gorman, Brophy; Sotiriou, Alabi.

Unused substitutes: Byrne, McClenaghan, Hammond, Mulqueen.

