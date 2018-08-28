O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images). PA Archive/PA Images

Director of football Martin Ling revealed James Dayton’s injury will see the club try to bring in someone fresh

James Dayton’s injury looks set to force Leyton Orient to dip into the transfer market slightly earlier than expected.

The O’s would have looked to bring in reinforcements at the start of 2019, but it now seems they are pushing to make an addition before Chesterfield visit E10 on Saturday.

Orient director of football Martin Ling discussed the issue in the club programme for the FA Trophy clash with Beaconsfield Town last weekend.

He reflected on Dayton’s injury and explained how he is trying to give manager Justin Edinburgh another wide option before Saturday, which is the start of a period of five National League games in the space of 14 days.

Ling told the ‘E10’ programme: “James has been excellent this season and was good last season.

“He had the operation on Monday (December 10) and there was more damage than we first hoped.

“We’re looking at two to three months and a recovery period after that which means we’re hoping he’ll be available for the last month of the season. If it is earlier than that, then great.

“It leaves us with a bit of a hole in terms of wide players – you have James Brophy and Jobi McAnuff, but then the next one in line is Josh Koroma and because he’s playing so well as a 9 or 10, we will probably look to fill that gap with someone fresh.

“Hopefully we can get that person in before those 14 days, another body to get us through that Christmas period.

“It is always an evolving squad to me because you never quite know where the problems are going to develop.”

Ling, alongside chief scout Steve Foster, will now be working hard to try and give O’s boss Edinburgh an early Christmas present.