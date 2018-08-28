Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

PUBLISHED: 17:30 02 January 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The National League leaders acted quickly to snap up the young attacker after he was recalled from his loan spell at Wrexham

Leyton Orient have made their first signing of the transfer window with the addition of Jordan Maguire-Drew on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The pacy winger has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with the O’s and will wear the number 10 shirt in east London.

Maguire-Drew’s addition will help fill the void left by James Dayton, who is currently on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

It is an exciting signing by Orient and goes some way to explaining why they had to wait until January to complete the move.

The 21-year-old was recently with Wrexham on loan, but was recalled by Brighton at the weekend and has wasted no time finding a new club.

He impressed during the early months of his season-long loan at the Dragons and found the net three times in 17 appearances overall with the Welsh outfit.

Maguire-Drew grabbed all of his goals in the opening four weeks of the campaign, but found chances harder to come by after a spell out of the team due to wisdom teeth pain.

When manager Sam Ricketts departed Wrexham to join Shrewsbury Town in November, the wide-man was made surplus to requirements by Graham Barrow, who initially took over as interim boss before it was made permanent on December 18.

Soon after Maguire-Drew returned to Brighton and he will no doubt have fire in his belly and be desperate to help O’s finish ahead of the Dragons in the National League.

The ex-Seagulls youngster is no stranger to this division or a promotion battle in it after he shone at Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign.

Maguire-Drew was a firm fans favourite at Victoria Road and scored 14 league goals for Daggers during 42 National League appearances.

He also netted in the play-off semi-final against Forest Green Rovers that year, but will not want to be involved in them this season.

At Orient, he will hope to earn a National League winners medal and could be a big signing for Justin Edinburgh.

Captain Jobi McAnuff has been a consistent performer on the left-hand of a midfield four and Maguire-Drew may now line up on the right and cut inside onto his stronger left foot.

O’s supporters wanted a signing which had an X-factor feel about it and this ticks all the boxes and now it is down to the ex-Brighton attacker to deliver and impress another set of fans in the capital.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA

Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford Social Centre League members help raise money for MacMillan Nurses

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists