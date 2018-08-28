Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Defiant Edinburgh not worried about fixture congestion

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 January 2019

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

If O’s and Wrexham draw this weekend, a replay will take place in London on Tuesday

Leyton Orient will visit Wrexham on Saturday in the second round of the FA Trophy and manager Justin Edinburgh will go all out for the win.

If the game finishes as a draw after 90 minutes, the two teams will do battle once again in a replay in east London on Tuesday (January 15).

Given it is an extra fixture after such a demanding festive period, plenty were surprised when replay details were announced.

Yet boss Edinburgh has explained why Orient are happy to go again next week if required and pointed to the fact their next midweek fixture in the National League is on March 12.

He said: “We feel if we go there and get a draw we deserve to bring them back to our stadium.

“I am not worried about fixture congestion because the fixtures free up now.

“Our next midweek league game is March (away to Aldershot Town), so I don’t envisage us having any type of fixture backlog.”

After losing 3-0 at home to Salford City last weekend, Orient have a lot of motivation ahead of their trip to north Wales.

O’s were last there on November 24 and produced a stunning victory by a 2-0 scoreline to remain top of the table and they have occupied first place ever since.

Even last weekend’s defeat failed to knock Orient off their perch and it is down to the consistency which Edinburgh’s team have produced throughout the campaign.

There will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season (April 27) and O’s could maybe do without battling on two different fronts.

Boss Edinburgh’s mindset is very different, though, and he is eager to clinch an FA Trophy and National League double this year.

It is an ambitious aim and one not even Lincoln City could achieve during their stunning 2016/17 term, but something the Orient manager wants to try and do.

When asked about how he will be approaching Saturday’s tough tie at Wrexham, Edinburgh replied: “It will be the normal process of putting a team out which we feel can win the game.

“Of course I am dreaming of a double. This is a competition we realistically hope we can win, so we will go there to win the game.”

The victor of the second round tie will pocket £7,000 prize money, but O’s will definitely be without Josh Coulson after he came off against Salford with a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for several weeks according to the club.

Dan Happe is the most likely player to deputise in Coulson’s absence and he has made a positive impression whenever he has played this season.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘My rubbish was maliciously stolen’: Goodmayes dad fights £400 Redbridge Council fly-tipping fine

Shafiq Mustafa has unsuccessfully appealed a £400 fly-tipping fine.

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Defiant Edinburgh not worried about fixture congestion

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham dealt a huge blow as Balbuena ruled out after op

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

Revealed: More than 1,400 Redbridge children live with domestic abuse

Look out for loneliness in your child

David Wiggins has likened Wanstead’s season to a rollercoaster ahead of their trip to Cantabrigians in London Two North East on Saturday. The Herons head for Cambridgeshire this weekend keen to build on a 39-10 success away to Saffron Walden last time out. After a difficult time with injuries earlier in the season, things are now starting to look up for the Roding Lane North club with players returning to action. And director of rugby Wiggins hopes that means there will be more ups than downs for his side over the remainder of the season, starting with the trip to Cantabs. “We’ve come through what was a difficult period with losing players to injury and if we can finish this season in the top three, then it would be superb,” he said. “Every season is a rollercoaster with plenty of ups and downs and at the end, you find yourself asking if it’s been a good rollercoaster or a bad one. “The boys are happy now after beating Saffron Walden and we had good support at the game, which they all appreciated.” The start of 2019 was always likely to be a tough one for Wanstead with trips to Saffron Walden and Cantabs in their first two matches of the New Year. After seeing off Saffron Walden in their first match of 2019, confidence in the Herons’ ranks is bound to be high. And Wiggins hopes the Roding Lane North club can replicate that success with another away win this weekend. “Cantabs is always a tough trip and we knew that playing twice away at the start of the New Year was always going to be hard,” he added. “We showed what we are capable of with the win at Saffron Walden and there won’t be too many changes for this weekend.”

Wanstead take a lineout at Woodford in London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers extend Phipps’ contract

Harry Phipps of Dagenham against Hemel Hempstead Town in pre-season (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists