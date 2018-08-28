Defiant Edinburgh not worried about fixture congestion

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch during the second half of their match at home to Salford City

If O’s and Wrexham draw this weekend, a replay will take place in London on Tuesday

Leyton Orient will visit Wrexham on Saturday in the second round of the FA Trophy and manager Justin Edinburgh will go all out for the win.

If the game finishes as a draw after 90 minutes, the two teams will do battle once again in a replay in east London on Tuesday (January 15).

Given it is an extra fixture after such a demanding festive period, plenty were surprised when replay details were announced.

Yet boss Edinburgh has explained why Orient are happy to go again next week if required and pointed to the fact their next midweek fixture in the National League is on March 12.

He said: “We feel if we go there and get a draw we deserve to bring them back to our stadium.

“I am not worried about fixture congestion because the fixtures free up now.

“Our next midweek league game is March (away to Aldershot Town), so I don’t envisage us having any type of fixture backlog.”

After losing 3-0 at home to Salford City last weekend, Orient have a lot of motivation ahead of their trip to north Wales.

O’s were last there on November 24 and produced a stunning victory by a 2-0 scoreline to remain top of the table and they have occupied first place ever since.

Even last weekend’s defeat failed to knock Orient off their perch and it is down to the consistency which Edinburgh’s team have produced throughout the campaign.

There will be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season (April 27) and O’s could maybe do without battling on two different fronts.

Boss Edinburgh’s mindset is very different, though, and he is eager to clinch an FA Trophy and National League double this year.

It is an ambitious aim and one not even Lincoln City could achieve during their stunning 2016/17 term, but something the Orient manager wants to try and do.

When asked about how he will be approaching Saturday’s tough tie at Wrexham, Edinburgh replied: “It will be the normal process of putting a team out which we feel can win the game.

“Of course I am dreaming of a double. This is a competition we realistically hope we can win, so we will go there to win the game.”

The victor of the second round tie will pocket £7,000 prize money, but O’s will definitely be without Josh Coulson after he came off against Salford with a hamstring injury, which will rule him out for several weeks according to the club.

Dan Happe is the most likely player to deputise in Coulson’s absence and he has made a positive impression whenever he has played this season.