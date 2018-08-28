Edinburgh marks extension with important win at Wrexham

The O’s bounced back from losing at home to Salford City to triumph in Wales

Justin Edinburgh praised the performance of his Leyton Orient players after they earned a hard-fought 1-0 win at Wrexham on Saturday.

After losing 3-0 to Salford City the previous weekend in the National League, another tough test was expected for O’s.

Even though it was in the FA Trophy, Edinburgh made it clear he wanted to progress and Matt Harrold’s second-half penalty ensured Orient did.

The league leaders made seven changes to their team and left out Jobi McAnuff and Macauley Bonne, while Josh Koroma was on the bench, but O’s got the job done.

“Before the game we spoke about bouncing back,” Edinburgh told the official club website.

“We were disappointed with the scoreline (against Salford) and probably from the outside people would have looked at the fact we made changes and thought we had come here with a weakened squad.

“It was totally the opposite because we came here with a real belief and it was a really good away performance and an excellent victory.”

The result helped Edinburgh cap his contract extension with a much-needed win after the loss to Salford.

On Friday, Orient revealed they had agreed new terms with the head coach to keep him at O’s until the summer of 2021.

It is another year on his previous contract and is reward for a brilliant first 12 months in charge at E10.

Unfortunately for Orient it wasn’t all good news in Wales as Marvin Ekpiteta suffered an ankle injury and needed to be replaced after 16 minutes.

After a wonderful first half of the season, O’s will hope the influential centre back is not out for long.

Edinburgh added: “We will have to assess Marvin. It looks like ligament damage, but the good thing is he is getting weight through it and it is not as bad as we first thought. It looks like it will be weeks – that is the first assessment.”

With fellow centre back Josh Coulson set for a spell on the sidelines too, Orient now have an issue in defence ahead of visiting Ebbsfleet United this weekend.