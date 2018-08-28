Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 January 2019

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The east London club have been top of the table since November 17 and host Salford City this weekend

Leyton Orient take on National League title rivals Salford City on Saturday knowing whatever the result they will be top at the end of the game and Justin Edinburgh says his squad relish being league leaders.

Since a 3-1 win over Bromley back on November 17, the O’s have been at the summit and despite losses in December at Boreham Wood and Dagenham & Redbridge, they have a four-point gap over second-placed Wrexham.

Salford are five off Orient and so even if the Ammies triumph this Saturday, it will not be enough to knock the E10 outfit off their perch and Edinburgh praised his side.

“This is the new challenge,” said O’s head coach. “We are top of the league and people want to come and beat you.

“People want to raise their game against you, but I think the players have embraced the challenge and are doing very with well it.”

Orient have lost matches since they have been leaders, but Salford and Wrexham have both had much bigger wobbles, especially Graham Alexander’s side.

The Greater Manchester-based club suffered four league losses in a row in December before they bounced back on New Year’s Day to defeat the Dragons 2-0 and keep within touching distance of O’s and the Welsh outfit.

It is testament to Edinburgh and his players that Orient have still not lost back-to-back matches this season and the boss puts it down to trust and belief

He said: “It is an emotional game. There is no doubt about it and there is nothing wrong with showing emotions if they are channelled in the right way.

“I have said to the players we cannot lose our focus or trust or belief in what we have done for the first 28 games.

“It is about remaining in the moment and being composed and just continuing the trust we have in one another.”

Against Dagenham at home, O’s produced one of their best halves of the season, in the second period, but missed a hatful of chances so had to settle for a 1-0 win.

Orient did look back to their best after the hectic festive period, though, and it bodes well ahead of third-placed Salford visiting east London this weekend.

Edinburgh added: “It is a huge game, but New Year’s Day was a big game too. Salford achieved a good result, but we can only affect our own performances and our own results and we did that very well against Dagenham.”

He continued: “The chances we created were pleasing because over the last couple of games we have probably been limited in the chances we have created.

“It was a little bit nervy because we didn’t get the second, but I’m very pleased with the second half.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Tudor Simionov, 33 from Ilford was working in Mayfair on New Year's Day when he was stabbed to death. Pictured is Tudo hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s players enjoy being leaders, says proud boss

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Barkingside looking for a strong start to 2019

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Woodford aim to keep title challenge on track against Southwold

Tom Redfern of Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham super subs make the difference as magical Marko is bang on target

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists