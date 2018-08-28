Orient boss positive players will react away to Wrexham

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and manager Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with the fourth official Damith Bandara with Salford City boss Graham Alexander in close proximity (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient lost just their fourth National League match of the season on Saturday at home to Salford City

Salford City's Carl Piergianni (on the floor) heads past Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill to score the opening goal of the game (pic: Simon O'Connor). Salford City's Carl Piergianni (on the floor) heads past Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill to score the opening goal of the game (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh believes his team will bounce back after a painful defeat at home to National League title rivals Salford City on Saturday.

The O’s were comprehensively beaten in the capital with the Ammies producing a clinical display.

Carl Piergianni scored twice and Rory Gaffney added another to secure the visitors an excellent 3-0 win.

Orient, crucially, remain top of the table, though, and impressively haven’t lost back-to-back games all season.

They will aim to keep up that feat on Saturday, but know it will be difficult away to fellow promotion battlers Wrexham in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Edinburgh said: “Defeats are hard to take and this was only our second at home this season (after a 1-0 loss to Sutton United on September 29).

“We always look for a reaction and we have never failed to get it. We have always got a reaction and I expect another one this week.”

After suffering a defeat to Sutton, which was Orient’s first of the campaign, they went away to Maidenhead United next and earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory.

The next time O’s lost was in the FA Cup at Maidstone United, but again they quickly got back to winning ways with a 4-0 triumph over Havant & Waterlooville the following weekend.

Orient didn’t lose for a significant period of time after this, but when they did, 1-0 away to Boreham Wood, they won the following Saturday in the FA Trophy first round at home to Beaconsfield Town.

Boxing Day saw Edinburgh’s men suffer another defeat, this time against Dagenham & Redbridge, but once more they responded by not losing as they clinched a point at Dover Athletic following a stalemate.

Given all of this, you would have to back Orient to get back on track at the Racecourse Ground this weekend despite the size of the task at hand.

Edinburgh could give a full debut to new boy Jordan Maguire-Drew, who came off the bench against Salford for his debut on Saturday.

If that happens, the winger will go up against his former loan club, but despite signing the youngster on Wednesday, O’s remain on the look out for more players.

“Nothing has changed,” Edinburgh said. “We are still looking to strengthen. We are looking at all areas.

“If we feel there is a player out there who will make us better we will try to bring them to the club.”