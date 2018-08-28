Search

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

PUBLISHED: 19:30 01 January 2019

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Director of football Martin Ling is working hard to bring in a replacement for James Dayton before Saturday’s top of the table clash

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh expects the O’s to make a signing before Salford City visit E10 on Saturday in the National League.

The leaders have been working hard over the past month to bring someone in and saw their efforts increase when James Dayton suffered a hamstring injury on December 8.

Orient had hoped to make a signing before Chesterfield visited 10 days ago, but seem to be closing in on at least one target ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Ammies.

Edinburgh said: “We are trying and Martin (Ling) is working very hard to try and get the players in.

“I always say it has to be the right personnel and they have to make us a better group and that is not easy at this time of year, but we are hopeful we will have fresh bodies in for the Salford game.”

There has been long-standing interest in Ebbsfleet United attacker Corey Whitely and he was on the bench for Fleet today, although did come on to score in their 4-0 win at Braintree Town.

Yet if Orient wanted to sign the ex-Dagenham & Redbridge ace, they would have to pay a fee.

Elsewhere, another potential target for O’s could be Jordan Maguire-Drew, who was recalled from his season-long loan at title rivals Wrexham on Sunday.

The winger, who has also enjoyed success with Daggers’ in the past, impressed with the Welsh side, but is back at parent club Brighton & Hove Albion and would tick a lot of boxes for Orient and could come in on loan.

Whoever they are close to signing, it will increase the competition for places in the squad and that can only be a good thing.

Edinburgh concluded earlier today: “We have worked hard and hopefully we get the right characters in.”

