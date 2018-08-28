Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

We know what Maguire-Drew is capable of, says Orient head coach

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 January 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The experienced manager is excited about the O’s new signing and confident he will impress in the capital

Justin Edinburgh doesn’t feel new Leyton Orient signing Jordan Maguire-Drew has anything to prove against old club Wrexham this weekend.

The 21-year-old completed a permanent move to the O’s at the start of this month for an undisclosed fee from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Maguire-Drew was on loan at Wrexham during the first half of the season and scored three times in 17 outings, but was recalled in December.

He has since moved to the capital and could make his full debut at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday in the FA Trophy second round.

“I am sure Wrexham are quite clear of what he is about,” Edinburgh said.

“Jordan was up there for a few months and did well, so I don’t think he needs to show anyone what he is capable of on Saturday. We know what he is capable of and he knows.”

The signing is an exciting one, although last weekend was not an ideal match for the wide-man to make his debut in from the substitutes bench.

Orient were trailing by two goals to Salford City and even though Maguire-Drew showed glimpses of his potential, he will need time.

His contract length, a two-a-half-year deal, suggests that is something O’s will give him and if he can rediscover the form he showed at Dagenham & Redbridge, he will be a big hit with the supporters.

While at Daggers, Maguire-Drew was involved in 31 goals during the 2016/17 season in the league and Edinburgh is sure he will benefit from now having a settled home.

“The big thing for Jordan is to come here permanently. He knows this is his club now and he knows this is where his work will be done over the next couple of years and that’s important to him,” said Orient’s manager.

“He had loans, but always on the say so of going back to Brighton and now he knows where he is at. I think he can attach himself to this club, look to play regularly and that will be a big thing for him.”

Edinburgh continued: “The only way we will get to where we want to get to is by having competition for places.

“We lost ‘Dayts’ (James Dayton to injury) and it was a massive blow to us and we needed competition in that area and we have now got that with Jordan’s signing.”

Related articles

Most Read

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Woman allegedly kidnapped from Ilford house

The men will appear at crown court at the end of the month. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

What’s on this weekend in Norfolk

There will be an alpaca walk in Thetford Forest this weekend (photo: Getty Images, Coldmoon_photo)

My Norfolk childhood

Children's sandcastle building competition on Cromer beach. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Where to see snowdrops in Norfolk: 8 of the best places

We've selected some of the best places to see snowdrops in Norfolk (photo: Paul Heyes, Getty Images)

10 of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk

These 10 places in Norfolk all serve excellent afternoon teas (photo: Thinkstock)

Eric’s Fish & Chips expands with new restaurant in Holt

Eric's Fish & Chips in Thornham (photo: Root Social)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

We know what Maguire-Drew is capable of, says Orient head coach

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge fall short at Saffron Walden Town

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists