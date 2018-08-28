Search

Edinburgh thrilled with Orient’s standing at the end of 2018

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 December 2018

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh gives the thumbs up (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh gives the thumbs up (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s are top of the National League table and a point ahead of Wrexham

Justin Edinburgh is delighted with Leyton Orient’s position in the National League table as 2018 draws to a close.

The O’s earned a hard-fought point away to Dover Athletic on Saturday to remain at the top of the standings heading into the new year.

Wrexham are a point behind Orient and in fine form, but Edinburgh believes everyone at the club should be positive.

He told the official club website: “Wrexham have hit form, but they are still a point behind us. I think everyone is a bit uptight.

“We are still top of the league and I can’t remember the last time we weren’t top and it is starting to bug me a bit that everyone is saying ‘they are in form and they are in form’. What have we had three losses in 27 games? Is that not good form?

“I am bemused that we are ‘not in good form’. I have to be a positive person. We have lost two away games back-to-back and we have got a really good away draw.

“We got a clean sheet and we’ll go home on New Year’s Day looking to win the game (against Dagenham & Redbridge).”

Chances were at a premium against Andy Hessenthaler’s Dover, but Orient did have a few key opportunities like when Josh Koroma chipped wide and Dale Gorman fired a shot against the post late on.

O’s did need Dean Brill to make an early penalty save after seven minutes to deny Inih Effiong, but they secured a draw which helped them bounce back after a 2-1 loss at Dagenham on December 26.

Edinburgh added: “I said after Boxing Day every game will be tough and the margins are getting tighter and everyone is fighting harder and it was no different at Dover, but I thought it was a well-earned point.

“Apart from the penalty, I think we had enough chances to win the game, but we have to remain calm and remain composed and when the games become tight the quality has to be even greater than it has been this season.”

