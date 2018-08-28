Widdowson sure Orient will stay on right path

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient travel to Ebbsfleet United this weekend looking to remain top of the National League table

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Widdowson has urged Leyton Orient to ignore the results of National League promotion rivals and focus on what they are doing.

The O’s head to Kent this weekend to face Ebbsfleet United still top of the table, which is a position they have now occupied for two months.

Justin Edinburgh’s team are ahead of second-placed Salford City by two points and so know a slip-up at Fleet could see them replaced at the summit by the Ammies.

Widdowson is not interested in how Graham Alexander’s team are getting on, however, or Solihull Moors and Wrexham and is just keen for Orient to return to winning ways in the division.

He said: “We need to keep doing what we have been doing and not get obsessed with other results.

“We are top of the league, so we need to make sure we keep winning games and putting points on the board and keep ticking games off.

“We have not had the best couple of away league results recently at Boreham Wood and Dagenham & Redbridge, so we need to get back to winning games away from home and keep playing how we have been and picking up points at home.”

Orient went some way to halting their indifferent run on the road at the weekend with an excellent 1-0 win at Wrexham in the FA Trophy.

Left-back Widdowson was given a rare afternoon off, but O’s kept a clean sheet to progress into the last 16 of the competition.

It was Orient’s first away victory since a 2-0 league triumph back on November 24 at the Racecourse Ground against Wrexham.

After narrow losses at Boreham Wood and Dagenham, plus the goalless draw at Dover Athletic on December 29, Edinburgh’s men will aim to win away from home in the league again on Saturday.

Ebbsfleet will not go down lightly though, and have impressed under boss Garry Hill and are currently on a four-match unbeaten run.

Last time out, on January 5, they were held to a 3-3 draw in a crazy encounter against Chesterfield where the Spireites fought back from three down to claim a point at home to Fleet.

On the same day Orient lost 3-0 to Salford, but the O’s are still in first position and where they want to be heading into an important stage of the campaign.

“It will go to the wire. There are a lot of good teams who are fighting it out and it will be an intriguing second half of the season,” insisted head coach Edinburgh.