Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s skipper happy to have another big game up next

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 January 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has a shot blocked against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has a shot blocked against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Jobi McAnuff looks ahead to Saturday’s match at Wrexham and discusses his recent toe injury

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff believes their FA Trophy second round tie away to Wrexham could be the perfect opportunity to bounce back after a 3-0 loss at home to Salford City last weekend.

The O’s were humbled by the Ammies in E10 with two first-half goals inside eight minutes doing most of the damage.

While some would view a trip to Wales to take on the Dragons as the type of fixture Orient do not need right now, McAnuff sees it differently.

He said: “I think it is the opposite of being a bad game for us. It is one of our rivals and it will be a big game. It is a nice place to go and play football, so for me it is a good game to have.

“Without being disrespectful to a club in a lower league, it will not be a game where we go into it not knowing what to expect or with question marks about the stadium and there are opportunities now.

“Boys really have to take it on board and push the gaffer and give him a decision to make. Those lads should be raring to go.

“This is the second half of the season, all the football is in front of us and we are where we want to be and it is about being positive and carrying the momentum on and getting back on track as quickly as possible.”

Justin Edinburgh and his coaching staff will make a decision on the starting XI during the week and the chances are it will be a strong team put out with a reaction wanted.

McAnuff recently suffered a fractured toe and it saw him miss games at Dagenham & Redbridge and Dover Athletic in December.

He was back for the home fixtures against Daggers and Salford this month, but going forward his fitness will need to be managed.

“My toe has not been great to be honest and it was just about trying to get through these games – important ones – so it was a case of some painkillers to get through it,” McAnuff said.

“Hopefully now there will be a bit of time to let it heal up a bit and then hopefully it is not an issue in the second half of the season.

“The key thing really is to get on top of it and to make sure I don’t have any problems going forward.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police warning to Redbridge residents about ‘convincing’ fake TV Licensing scam

Action Fraud said it received 200 crime reports regarding TV Licensing in December 2018 alone. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘My rubbish was maliciously stolen’: Goodmayes dad fights £400 Redbridge Council fly-tipping fine

Shafiq Mustafa has unsuccessfully appealed a £400 fly-tipping fine.

Guilty: Trio who killed Barking man Sandel Serbu with garden shears and pickaxe handles in Ilford

Araman-Nardi Stoica and Razvan Vladescu. Photo: Met Police

Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ founding member of Ilford Hindu temple who died aged 80

Kharati Sharma, 80, was among the founding members of the Ilford VHP centre, in Cleveland Road, Ilford. Photo: Sanjiv Sharma

Unfettered growth of small HMOs could be reined in by Redbridge Council’s potential new legal powers

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs in December 2018. Photo: Adam Scott

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s skipper happy to have another big game up next

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has a shot blocked against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Maud’s milestone means equal distance for men and women

East London Runners ladies cross-country

Orient look to slay Dragons on home turf again

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford youngsters are cross-country champions

The winnig Ilford under-17 Essex county title winners with vet Tony Nixon who was part of the last winning team back in 1965

Daggers eye another win at Salford as Trophy tie looms

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the fourth goal against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists