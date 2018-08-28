Search

Orient captain backing Maguire-Drew to make impact

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 January 2019

Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to keep the ball from Salford City's Ibou Touray (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to keep the ball from Salford City's Ibou Touray (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The winger explains why O’s must back themselves and be confident in the title race

Jobi McAnuff believes new Leyton Orient signing Jordan Maguire-Drew will help the club achieve their big aims for the 2018/19 campaign.

The winger moved to O’s from Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal at the start of January to boost the number of attacking options out wide in E10.

After James Dayton picked up a hamstring injury early in December, Orient needed extra competition for places on the wing and they have it again in Maguire-Drew.

Captain McAnuff said: “We obviously needed to try and strengthen in that area with ‘Dayts’ injured and Jordan looks a good attacking player.

“He’s comfortable with both feet and I’m sure he will add to the firepower which we will need to get ourselves where we want to be come the end of the season.”

Maguire-Drew made his full debut for O’s last Saturday at Wrexham in the FA Trophy second round and helped his new club win 1-0.

It saw Orient again bounce back following a defeat, this one at home to Salford City on January 5, and reach the last 16 of the competition.

As February edges closer, Edinburgh’s team are still top of the National League table, through to the third round of the FA Trophy and also in the London Senior Cup.

O’s will visit Welling United in the quarter-finals of the county cup on January 29, but first things first they return to league action on Saturday away to an in-form side.

Ebbsfleet United will host the division leaders and they will aim to continue their four-match unbeaten run, but McAnuff is only focused on what Orient are doing.

He added: “I’m all about perspective and keeping things pretty level. I’m a big advocate of never get too high and never get too low.

“I just look at the table and see where we are and of course we were disappointed to lose to Salford, but we have to look forward and we are top and that’s where everyone else wants to be.

“We have to start enjoying that pressure and relishing it and not let it become a burden or a negative thing because at the end of the day we want to go up.

“We all know that is our ambition and we have to take it on board and use it to fire us forward.”

