Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

PUBLISHED: 15:02 16 January 2019

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Justin Edinburgh has signed former Notts County and Newport County defender Jamie Turley

Leyton Orient have moved quickly to bring in cover at the centre of defence by signing Jamie Turley on a deal until the end of the season.

The centre back has moved to the O’s on a free transfer after leaving Notts County earlier this month.

He signed for the League Two strugglers at the start of the campaign on a short-team deal and impressed for the Magpies.

Turley was unable to agree an extension with County, though, and Orient have wasted no time in snapping up the defender.

It comes after first-choice centre backs Marvin Ekpiteta and Josh Coulson were ruled out for several weeks with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

O’s fans will need no introduction to their new signing as he has played against Orient a couple of times in recent seasons.

Turley netted a winner for Newport County against the east Londoners at Brisbane Road on August 2016 in League Two.

He also featured against Orient during the 2017/18 campaign and helped Boreham Wood draw 0-0 with O’s in E10 on January 6 2018.

Now he will be part of Justin Edinburgh’s team and will aim to help the club secure their goal of promotion this term.

Turley, previously of Salisbury City, Forest Green Rovers and Eastleigh too, could make his debut on Saturday away to Ebbsfleet United.

Orient are waiting on approval from both the Football Association and National League, but the 28-year-old should be involved this weekend and will compete with Dan Happe and George Elokobi for a starting berth.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Housing homeless in Hainault parks: Redbridge Council must come up with better deal says MP

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman hit by car in Barkingside has ‘serious injuries’

A women was hit by a car in Barkingside.

Housing homeless in Hainault parks: Redbridge Council must come up with better deal says MP

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers assistant Harris pleased to tie down trio on longer-term contracts

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s ease lack of defensive options with Turley signing

Jamie Turley (right) in action for Newport County at Leyton Orient during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Foxes assistant Flavin helps bag a number of new signings

Connor Duffy of Clapton and Emmanuel Dasho of Ilford during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Connors ‘massively pleased’ with Manor’s thrashing of Diss

Eton Manor's Elliot Brown goes over for a try (pic: Martin Pearl).

Essex Open narrowly beaten by Toucans

Essex Open face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists