Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 December 2018

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

In an unfortunate case of déjà vu, James Dayton’s injury should open the door for James Brophy again

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

James Brophy is targeting a run in the Leyton Orient team now he is back from injury and he’s eager to help the O’s remain at the top of the National League.

The 24-year-old has found himself on the bench for the majority of the campaign after a hamstring issue in the early months of the season kept him on the sidelines.

Brophy’s return to full fitness in recent months has coincided with rival James Dayton picking up a knee injury which will see him miss the next 12 weeks.

However, such is the spirit in the Orient camp, the former Swindon Town ace is sorry to see his team-mate out, but determined to step up in Dayton’s absence over the next three months.

Brophy said: “I am definitely disappointed for James, but he had the injury last season and came back from that.

“I thought he started the season really well and he has been a very important player in getting us to the top of the league, so he will be a big miss, but hopefully he can come back before the season ends.

“We are different players. He brings a lot and I bring different things I’d say, but if I now get my chance I need to show what I am capable of.”

Dayton and Brophy have both had injury problems in 2018 with the former suffering a hamstring issue at the end of January.

It forced him to miss the second half of the 2017/18 term, but after working very hard during the summer, he has been an integral part of Justin Edinburgh’s team since.

Not only does Dayton bring a huge amount of quality from set-pieces and wide areas, his defensive work is often ignored.

Orient had to cope without him last season, though, and it gave a chance to Brophy and he took it handsomely with a number of star displays.

Many expected Brophy to be a regular for this campaign, but a hamstring injury saw him endure a slow start to the term and miss over a month of football.

He only had a bit part role up to the middle of October, but slowly he is getting back to his best and a tally of three goals in 18 outings is pretty impressive still.

Brophy added: “I started the season on the bench for the first game (at Salford City), but came on and I thought I did well.

“I then managed to get into the team and it was a big setback to have the hamstring injury, but we have got competition for places.

“The squad has done fantastic and I’m just pleased to be back involved now.”

