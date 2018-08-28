Search

O's winger expecting positive reaction to recent league loss

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 December 2018

Leyton Orient midfielder James Brophy (right) is congratulated on his goal against Beaconsfield Town by Craig Clay (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient suffered a 1-0 defeat in their most recent National League game away to Boreham Wood and will seek to bounce back on Saturday

James Brophy believes Leyton Orient will show their character on Saturday at home to Chesterfield in the National League.

The O’s thrashed Beaconsfield Town 4-0 last weekend in the FA Trophy first round to bounce back after a 1-0 loss at Boreham Wood on December 8.

Fortunately for Orient, the defeat at Meadow Park didn’t see them lose their grip on top spot as nearest challengers Salford City went down at Martin Allen’s Chesterfield.

Despite the Spireites doing Justin Edinburgh’s team a favour two weeks ago, Brophy says the squad are not bothered about who is where in the league standings right now.

He said: “I think it is too early to look at the table too much. The most important thing is us.

“It was a shame to lose, but it is two league losses in half a season. It was a setback, but I am sure we will cope with it. We coped before when we lost to Sutton United (1-0 on September 29) and I am sure we will do the same this time.”

Orient will be favourites to return to winning ways in the division this weekend, but the O’s know they cannot afford to take Chesterfield for granted.

Although Allen’s team are 20th in the table, they haven’t lost in the National League since September 25 when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Maidenhead United.

The run the Derbyshire-based club have gone on since makes it 10 matches without a defeat in the National League.

Brophy, who should start ahead of the injured James Dayton, added: “This is one division you cannot predict and you have to take every game as seriously as the last one.

“Saturday is a game we will be taking very seriously and we want three points, so I am sure everyone will turn up.

“This is a very important period and that is why we have a big squad with lots of competition ready to cope with this busy spell. Hopefully we can be the team who can cope more than others in this league.”

