League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

PUBLISHED: 09:30 22 January 2019

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

Leyton Orient have put the 32-year-old up for sale after failing to ‘meet club standards’ at Ebbsfleet United

Leyton Orient have placed centre back George Elokobi on the transfer list following an incident at Ebbsfleet United last weekend.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender started the game, but was replaced in the 67th minute when O’s made a triple substitution.

Elokobi is understood to have failed to shake hands with boss Justin Edinburgh when he left the pitch and on Monday night Orient released a statement.

It read: “The club can confirm defender George Elokobi has been placed on the transfer list.

“Following actions that didn’t meet club standards at the league game against Ebbsfleet United, the decision has been made to make the defender available for transfer. No further comment will be made at the moment.”

The news came as a surprise and especially given the timing with Orient currently in the middle of an injury crisis in defence.

Marvin Ekpiteta and Josh Coulson are both set to miss several weeks of football with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Ekpiteta is expected to return next month, however, and O’s boosted their options in defence with the signing of Jamie Turley last week.

The former Notts County centre back made a positive impression on Saturday when he replaced Elokobi and will now almost certainly start against Maidstone United in the National League this weekend.

After impressing at times last season, Elokobi has struggled for game time this term and often found himself out of the squad completely.

Dan Happe has moved ahead of him in the pecking order and Turley’s addition means the ex-Colchester United ace is now probably fifth choice centre back at the club.

Elokobi signed a two-year deal with Orient in the summer of 2017, and so his contract will run out on June 30 and as things stand it seems he will depart beforehand.

