O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 12:45 14 January 2019

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Blyth Spartans will make the lengthy journey down to London on Saturday, February 2

Leyton Orient will host Blyth Spartans in the third round of the FA Trophy with the tie to be played on Saturday, February 2 and the winner due to pocket £8,000 in prize money.

The draw for the last 16 was made earlier today live on talkSPORT 2 and O’s have been given a potentially tricky tie.

Historic FA Cup giant-killers Spartans are currently eighth in the National League North after 25 games this season with 38 points to their name.

Orient reached the last 16 with an impressive 1-0 win at National League promotion rivals Wrexham on Saturday while the Green Army knocked out Boreham Wood by the same score in the Northumberland.

Matt Harrold scored the only goal of the game for Justin Edinburgh’s team from the penalty spot with 61 minutes played as experienced stopper Dean Brill kept another clean sheet in the competition.

In the first round of the FA Trophy, the O’s thrashed Beaconsfield Town 4-0 at home following goals by George Elokobi, James Brophy, Craig Clay and Dale Gorman.

Due to Orient’s progress in the cup, the league fixture scheduled for February 2 away to Barrow will be rearranged.

