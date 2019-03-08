The East London Football Podcast

On a special edition of the East London Football Podcast, and the final episode of the season, we take a look back at Leyton Orient's memorable campaign.

The O's rounded out the term last weekend with disappointment in the Buildbase FA Trophy final, losing 1-0 to Vanarama National League rivals Fylde at Wembley Stadium.

Justin Edinburgh's men were consigned to a defeat in their final game of the term courtesy of Danny Rowe's second-half free-kick for the Coasters.

Success on Sunday would have seen the Breyer Group Stadium club complete a rare non-league double, having won the National League title last month.

Orient saw off the challenge from the likes of Salford City and Solihull Moors to finish top of the pile.

That allowed the O's to secure a return to the EFL following a two-year exile after relegation from League Two in 2017.

Edinburgh is already beginning to shape his squad, having released four members of his title-winning team this week and placing another on the transfer list.

All this, plus a brief look at the Step 1-6 allocations for the 2019-20 season, is discussed on this week's East London Football Podcast.

Host Ned Keating is joined by George Sessions and Jacob Ranson to give their take on an epic season for Orient.