The East London Football Podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 May 2019

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Archant

The celebrations have hardly stopped for Leyton Orient this week after winning the Vanarama National League title.

A 0-0 draw for the O's at home to Braintree Town last Saturday was enough for Justin Edinburgh's men to end their two-year exile from the Football League.

Next up for the Breyer Group Stadium outfit is the Buildbase FA Trophy final against Fylde on May 19.

West Ham United Women are at the national stadium on Saturday for their FA Cup final against Manchester City.

It is a remarkable achievement for the Hammers having reached the final courtesy of a penalty shootout success away to Reading last month.

The men, meanwhile, welcome Southampton in their final home game of the Premier League season on Saturday

Manuel Pellegrini's men impressed last time out as they become the first away team to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to Michail Antonio's goal.

And Dagenham & Redbridge can reflect on a rollercoaster season following the end of their league campaign.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week's East London Football podcast.

Ned Keating is joined by George Sessions, Dave Evans and Jacob Ranson look back on another week in east London football.

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham in Women’s FA Cup Final: Marathon man Jack is ready for the biggest day of his professional career

Jack Sullivan and rthe West Ham players

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: ‘Fairytale’ match for Beard

West Ham United Women's Manager Matt Beard during the FA Continental Tyres Cup, Group Two North match at Leigh Sports Village.

Taylor wants Daggers to replicate Orient’s title success next term

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Leyton Orient in December, but finished 33 points adrift of the Vanarama National League champions (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: History of the competition

Women's FA Cup trophy
