The East London Football Podcast

The celebrations have hardly stopped for Leyton Orient this week after winning the Vanarama National League title.

A 0-0 draw for the O's at home to Braintree Town last Saturday was enough for Justin Edinburgh's men to end their two-year exile from the Football League.

Next up for the Breyer Group Stadium outfit is the Buildbase FA Trophy final against Fylde on May 19.

West Ham United Women are at the national stadium on Saturday for their FA Cup final against Manchester City.

It is a remarkable achievement for the Hammers having reached the final courtesy of a penalty shootout success away to Reading last month.

The men, meanwhile, welcome Southampton in their final home game of the Premier League season on Saturday

Manuel Pellegrini's men impressed last time out as they become the first away team to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to Michail Antonio's goal.

And Dagenham & Redbridge can reflect on a rollercoaster season following the end of their league campaign.

All this, plus the latest from the Bostik Premier and below, is discussed on this week's East London Football podcast.

Ned Keating is joined by George Sessions, Dave Evans and Jacob Ranson look back on another week in east London football.