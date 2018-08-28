Search

Non-league: Leyton Athletic 0 Barkingside 1

PUBLISHED: 07:52 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:52 20 December 2018

Alex Goldstone looks on during his time with Romford (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barkingside celebrated their first win of the season in the Errington Challenge Cup at Leyton Athletic on Wednesday.

Although they had beaten both Woodford Town and Hullbridge Sports Reserves in penalty shoot-outs, this was Side’s first success in 90 minutes and came courtesy of a single goal at Wadham Lodge.

And it came, after Saturday’s home match with Walthamstow was postponed due to a frozen pitch, thanks to a 74th minute penalty from Josef Oakes, who sent keeper Jay Walsh the wrong way from 12 yards.

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone will now be hoping the victory will give his much-changed side some confidence to go and claim their first win in the Essex Senior League, having drawn five and lost 15 of their matches to date.

They are due to make the short trip to Mile End Stadium on Saturday in their final match of 2018 to take on Sporting Bengal United, who were beaten 2-1 at home by Stanway Rovers on Wednesday.

Barkingside: Breckenridge, Buchanan, Goather-Braithwaite, Amoajoanim (Coppins 70), Hornsby (Thompson 82), Matthews (Maisara 70), Ohalem, Ottley, Hey, Oakes, Marfo.

