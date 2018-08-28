Search

Gazi delighted to win after hectic journey

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 January 2019

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Sporting Bengal United edged out Woodford Town in a close contest on Friday night

Imrul Gazi was pleased Sporting Bengal United ended a frustrating week with a 1-0 win at Woodford Town on Friday night.

The Mile End Stadium club had problems arriving at the Harlow Arena, following an accident on the M11, and so kick-off was delayed until 8pm.

All this occurred after Wednesday’s home match in the Essex Senior League with St Margaretsbury had to be called off and off the back of a 2-0 loss at Hoddesdon Town on January 19.

However, Tanvir Ahmed’s superb finish on the stroke of half time put the visitors in front and they managed to hold on.

When asked about the traffic issues, Gazi said; “Again that doesn’t help. The M11 was a bit of a mess.

“It was a tight game, so I’m just pleased, after the week I’ve had, we’ve been able to come to Woodford on a Friday night and get three points, especially after the hectic journey we all had.”

Bengal’s goal occurred after Town had the better of the opening 45, but the away side should have put the game to bed early in the second period.

Ashaan Siddik went down inside the area and a penalty was awarded, yet the visitors failed to convert it as Charlie Gregory’s weak effort was saved.

It gave Woodford a sniff and despite them pushing late on, Bengal held on for the win which was their first since January 5.

Gazi added: “We have created chances and we have actually been good, but the results have said otherwise.

“We just haven’t had the rub of the green and the last two or three games were similar to what we produced against Woodford.

“We create chances, but at the moment we are not finishing them and often it has come back to haunt us.

“Fortunately it hasn’t this time and it was a great finish by our left-back who stepped in at the last minute.”

Ahmed, a recent signing from West Essex, produced the winner in the 45th minute and he epitomises what Bengal are about according to Gazi.

The Sporting manager said: “It was a well worked goal with Charlie playing the ball out to the left and Tanveer has finished it with an amazing finish into the top corner. “I’m pleased for him. He is a young lad, 18-years-old, and that’s what is it about – giving kids an opportunity – and we’ve got Tanveer from West Essex and it is a brilliant start for him.

“He has a great attitude importantly and for us what it is all about for the rest of the season is building from game to game and trying to improve.”

