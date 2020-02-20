Ilford's Cosson says enjoying football is 'most important'

Ilford players huddle during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford defender Ryan Cosson says enjoying his football is the most important thing to him ahead of their clash with local rivals Woodford Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

The Foxes welcome the Woods to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to continue their bid of finishing in the top 10 in the Essex Senior League.

The centre-back joined the club from Brentwood Town back in November when manager Jonny Fowell took over the reigns after an injury-hit start to the campaign.

"For someone who has played at a higher level and for a few years now, it's hard to play football for the right reasons. A lot of people play for the money and some play for the sake of playing," he said.

"At the end of the day you've got to play to enjoy it, I'm not at the stage where I need the money or want to play just to keep playing, I genuinely play because I enjoy playing and I always like to play for a good manager.

"I had a good manager at Barking and when I was at Brentwood, so for me that's probably the most important thing before going to any club to make sure the manager is sound, and Jonny is."

The former Barking defender admitted boss Fowell is 'football mad' and is the main reason he opted to join the club.

You may also want to watch:

"I've known Jonny for a few years now, and he's always been football mad to be honest," he added.

"Every time I see him he's always talking football, eating football, and dreaming football - honestly he's absolutely football mental!

"The guys he's got with him, Adam and Darren, are both really good as well, so it's nice to be somewhere that is just football orientated.

"There is no politics or back stabbing, everyone just wants to be there for football, and I think that filters down into his players as well. Everyone is there for a reason whether they come for a week or month, when you meet the boys they're all really inclusive and sometimes that is hard to come by at a lower level.

"It's was just on that relationship with Jonny, he's been after me for years, and as I say for the four to five years I've known him he has always wanted me to play for him."

Cosson is also looking forward to the local derby clash this weekend against a team he has grown up nearby, adding: "When I played in the Isthmian league, we had to go all the way up to Norwich and some of these local games don't come around too often.

"In the Essex Senior League there is more chances for that and it's more local for me as I've grown up in the Chigwell, Buckhurst Hill and Loughton area, and moved out to Brentwood now.

"I'm sure I'll know a few of the boys and it's always nice to play some of the local sides as it tends to be feistier."