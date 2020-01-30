Ilford share the spoils with local rivals Walthamstow

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Walthamstow 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ilford held to title challenging Walthamstow to a 2-2 draw in a mid-week Essex Senior League encounter to move them back to 12th.

You may also want to watch:

The Foxes netted straight from a corner 15 minutes from time to make sure this local battle at Cricklefield Stadium ended all square.

Stow were playing their first game since the departure of boss Ryan Maxwell, and they fell behind in the 21st minute when Dom Wynter-Stevens flicked on for Jordan Fisher to bundle home, but it was 1-1 in the 33rd minute as Dwade James played in Lewis Francis to slot home.

Ilford were dealt a blow when striker Alfie Walker had to be stretchered off after a strong challenge, and they then fell behind seven minutes into the second period when Francis curled home a brilliant free kick for his second of the match.

Jonny Fowell's men then levelled the score 15 minutes from time as a Fotey Jaiteh saw his corner go straight in to mean a point a piece for both sides.