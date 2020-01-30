Search

Advanced search

Ilford share the spoils with local rivals Walthamstow

PUBLISHED: 09:29 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 30 January 2020

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 Walthamstow 2

Ilford held to title challenging Walthamstow to a 2-2 draw in a mid-week Essex Senior League encounter to move them back to 12th.

You may also want to watch:

The Foxes netted straight from a corner 15 minutes from time to make sure this local battle at Cricklefield Stadium ended all square.

Stow were playing their first game since the departure of boss Ryan Maxwell, and they fell behind in the 21st minute when Dom Wynter-Stevens flicked on for Jordan Fisher to bundle home, but it was 1-1 in the 33rd minute as Dwade James played in Lewis Francis to slot home.

Ilford were dealt a blow when striker Alfie Walker had to be stretchered off after a strong challenge, and they then fell behind seven minutes into the second period when Francis curled home a brilliant free kick for his second of the match.

Jonny Fowell's men then levelled the score 15 minutes from time as a Fotey Jaiteh saw his corner go straight in to mean a point a piece for both sides.

Most Read

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Most Read

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford share the spoils with local rivals Walthamstow

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Holocaust survivor sculpted by Frances Segelman at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie Dunn

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Trading Standards says phone seller’s delays ‘may be illegal’ as customers left waiting for refunds

L-R: Ex-customers Sarah Marsh and Rachael Reeves, who were waiting for refunds over Christmas, and Steve Tonge, who manages a 750-strong

West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek
Drive 24