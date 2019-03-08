Search

Ilford fall to league leader Hullbridge in final home fixture

PUBLISHED: 08:28 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 14 April 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Essex Senior League: Ilford 0 Hullbridge Sports 3

Ilford suffered a 3-0 defeat to league leaders Hullbridge Sports in their final home match of the 2018/19 season.

Goals from Emmanuel Okunja, Nathan Scarborough and Luke Hornsley sealed the three points for Sports at Cricklefield Stadium.

Okunja opened the scoring in the third minute of play as he found the back of the net and they held onto that lead until the half-time break.

Six minutes into the second-half Scarborough doubled his side’s lead to 2-0 over the Foxes.

Substitute Hornsley put the nail in the coffin as he made it 3-0 in added time to seal the win and kept Darren Manning’s side top of the table with one game left to play.

Martin Haywood’s side will now have a weekend off from action before making the trip to Takeley on the final day of the season on Saturday, April, 27.

They currently sit ninth in the league table as they head into the final run of games.

