Ilford crash out of the FA Cup to Harwich & Parkeston

Harwich fans with flares during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Cup: Ilford 1 Harwich & Parkeston 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford goes close against Harwich & Parkeston (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford goes close against Harwich & Parkeston (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford crashed out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Harwich & Parkeston despite a late fightback in the dying stages of the Extra Preliminary round clash.

Goals from Kevin Coyle and Jordan Heath sealed The Shrimpers progress in the prestigious cup competition and bag themselves £2,250 in prize money at Cricklefield Stadium.

Pete Wild's side will now face BetVictor Isthmian North side Romford in the Preliminary Round of the competition on Saturday, August, 24.

Although, the Foxes pressed hard in the opening moments of the match with Valter Simao creating the first chance of the match as he nabbed the ball from the last Harwich defender but fired his effort off the left post in the opening minute.

Sam Felgate of Harwich denies Ilford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Sam Felgate of Harwich denies Ilford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Four minutes later the visitors broke the deadlock as former Witham Town man Coyle found the net from the back post after being picked out by a Nicky Palmer cross into the box.

Harwich midfielder Mitchell Murray had the next big chance as he headed the ball on target inside the six yard box, but it was held by shot-stopper Hugo Rosetti in the 14th minute.

You may also want to watch:

Both side's created a few half chances but it remained 1-0 heading into the half-time break.

Early in the second-half hosts winger Simao tried to curl an effort on target but it was saved with ease by Sam Felgate.

In the 55th minute Harwich striker Jordan Heath lobbed goalkeeper Rosetti to double his side's lead as a long ball over the top from the back picked him out on the break.

Foxes Rosetti then kept them in the tie as he denied Coyle from firing into the bottom right corner as the attack cut into the box from the left flank with speed.

Ilford did however reduce the deficit in the 78th minute as Simao managed to get the ball into the back of the net following a near post scramble from a corner. The hosts tried to press for an equaliser but the Shrimpers sat deep and held on for the victory.

Ilford: Rosetti, Talianya, Wicker, Kain (Kravis 63), Kanyagiia (Clements 46), Porter, Ali, Cobblah (Dent 57), Newby-Harris, Simao, Browne.

Unused subs: Walker and Easton.

Harwich & Parkeston: Felgate, Palmer, Cant, Murray, Cowler, Boreham-Knight, Coyle, Bartlett, Heath, Cripps (McGibbon 70), Beecham (Palmer 59)

Unused subs: Wallace, Duril, Cook.