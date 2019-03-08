Search

Ilford assistant Easton says they need hard working mentality

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 August 2019

Ilford manager Clint Easton during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

Ilford manager Clint Easton during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford assistant manager Clint Easton says they will be drumming a hard-working mentality into the squad ahead of their clash with Cockfosters.

Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium

The Foxes will travel away to Chalk Lane this evening (Tuesday, 7.45pm) as they still search for their first win of the new season.

Morgan Le Force and Easton's men have lost their opening two Essex Senior League fixtures while also crashing out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Harwich & Parkeston on the weekend.

"They're all tough tests, all the teams are going to be fighting and the surfaces are not great, so it does come down to being a battle," Easton said.

"We're going to be drumming that into the players and get some wins to get the season started.

Tyson Tadaya of Ilford and Adrian Cant of Harwich during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

"We need to put that behind us and get back to the basics."

Goals from Kevin Coyle and Jordan Heath sealed The Shrimpers progress in the prestigious cup competition and bag themselves £2,250 in prize money at Cricklefield Stadium - despite a late goal from Ilford's Valter Simao.

"I'm very disappointed especially after Wednesday's performance although we lost there were a lot of pleasing aspects of the game that I was happy with.

"Apart from the finishing and set-pieces, where as today (Saturday) it looked like we weren't at the races and we didn't win our individual battles."

Although the former player says they knew it was going to be a tough task coming in so close to the season starting.

"We came in, Morgan, Kieran and I came in abit late, so we're technically two or three weeks behind a lot of other teams in sorting our squad out and getting them to do what we want.

"Obviously there is two games a week so it is hard to do that, so it is going to take a while, but the basics they should know.

"Work rate, desire and unfortunately that was lacking which was disappointing."

He added: "It's hard with two games a week it's hard to physically do two physical sessions but we will have too.

"It's needed for certain aspects."

