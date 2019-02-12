Search

Ilford keen to continue winning run at Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 February 2019

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford will look to make it three consecutive wins in the Essex Senior League when they take on Tower Hamlets this weekend.

The Foxes are set to travel to Mile End Stadium on Friday (7.45pm) as they look to continue chasing a top half spot in the league table.

Martin Haywood’s side go into the clash on the back of a 3-2 victory over Sawbridgeworth Town last weekend.

A brace from striker Yemi Adelani and a solo effort from Lamar Douglas sealed the three points – despite goals from Joe Wright and Ollie Fortune at Cricklefield Stadium.

Adelani put the hosts ahead after just eight minutes, only to see Joe Wright head home a leveller three minutes later, but in the 25th minute Douglas saw an effort just cross the line.

The Robins fought back thanks to Ollie Fortune, but Adelani then netted a solo goal four minutes later, and Ilford goalkeeper Hugo Rosetti kept out a late penalty to seal the win for the hosts.

