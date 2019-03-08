Search

Ilford bag first win of the season against Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 21:39 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 21 August 2019

Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium

Clifford Newby-Harris of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 1 Tower Hamlets 0

Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019Valter Pedro Simao of Ilford during Ilford vs Harwich & Parkeston, Emirates FA Cup Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 10th August 2019

Ilford sealed their first win of the Essex Senior League season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Tower Hamlets.

An 82nd minute goal from Clifford Newby-Harris sealed the three points for Morgan Le Force and Clint Easton's side at Cricklefield Stadium.

The first real chance came in the sixth minute when the Foxes right-back Tyson Talanya drives down the right flank and finds Felix Lans-Cochrane in the box but his effort was comfortably held by goalkeeper Jack Gannon.

Visitors Hamlets had a chance of their own in the 13th minute when some tricky footwork from Miles Mercury kept hold of the ball on the edge of the box.

The striker then fired a shot on goal but it was held by Hugo Rosetti before the hosts Ryan O'Connell headed wide of the goal moments later.

Benas Vaivada then tried his luck from long range for the visitors but it was straight at Rosetti in the 22nd minute.

Hamlets left-back Anthoney Musoke went close five minutes later as he cut inside on the edge of the box but Rosetti got his hands to it at the near post.

Both sides tried to open each other up but neither created too many more chances and went into the half-time break goalless.

It was incredibly slow start to the second-half with majority of the play staying in the middle of the pitch until Ilford went close in the 74th minute when attacker Valter Simao glanced the ball just wide of the post after being picked out by substitute Aiden Tolley.

The hosts were forced to go down to 10 men due to an injury and having already used all of their substitutions.

In the 79th minute Nic Keyamo thought he was in for hosts but a brilliant last ditch tackle by Kirwan-Meade denied him a shot.

Three minutes later the Foxes broke the stalemate as Clifford Newby-Harris rams the ball into the top corner from point blank range as the ball fell to his feet from an inswinging corner.

Ilford: Rosetti, Talanya, Wicker, Duffey, Easton (Porter 30), Newby-Harris, Lans-Cochrane, Ali, Ekada (Keyamo 46), Simao, O'Conner (Tolley 66)

Unused subs: Clement and Browne.

Tower Hamlets: Gannon, Vaivada, Musoke, Folkes, Zurolli, Brown, Rusoke, Kirwan-Meade, Mercury (Edoukou 60), Kasinga-Maoia, Ndukuba.

Unused subs: Temur, Brookes, Balde, Omar.

