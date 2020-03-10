Ilford boss Fowell believes Tower Hamlets are in a false position

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Ilford at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell has insisted Tower Hamlets are in a false position in the Essex Senior League following their 1-1 draw on the weekend.

A late Jeffrey Cobblah goal saw the Foxes take a point against Tower Hamlets at the Mile End Stadium.

Suaibo Balde had given the hosts a 65th minute lead but they were denied all three points after Kyle Roberts squared for Cobblah to tap home in the 87th minute to rescue a point for the visitors.

'It was our first game for two weeks, so we needed it, but we're in the same position as a lot of other teams even the 3G pitch games are being called off with all this bad weather,' Fowell said.

'To be fair they're a good team Tower Hamlets, they've got some talented young lads, as you know one just recently left to go to Barnsley so we always knew it would be a tough game.

'I believe they're in a false position.'

The boss revealed his main aim was to reach the 30 point mark to complete their target which they achieved by picking up a point.

'I said to the players at the beginning we need to get to the magic 30 points and that will keep us up and that's what we've now got.

'When we took over basically the team at the time was relegated, so when Darren Gosnell and I come in, and then we brought Adam (Peek) in and we sat down and looked at the league table.

'We said we're going to need 30 points and that was the first step that we set and we got, it took a bit longer than we wanted, but with all the games not being played and everything we're just grateful to get there.

'The next step now is to get top 10 and possibly top eight.'

The Foxes are now due to face Enfield at the Pro Kit Stadium tomorrow evening (Wednesday) providing weather conditions improve.

'That's the magic word the weather,' Fowell chuckled.

'They had a good result on the weekend as they got a draw against Stansted who have done quite well for the last 14 games and you would have expected them to win that game.

'Matty Hanning has always got a team that is hard to beat, so it will be a hard game for us, but it's a nice pitch so hopefully we can get the ball down and start knocking It about.

'We're there to do one thing and one thing only to get the three points.

'We've got a lot of injuries at the moment and a lot of players away so we are down to bare bones.'