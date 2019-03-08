Search

Ilford mark Kick It Out with Stanway victory

PUBLISHED: 12:47 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 07 April 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 3 Stanway Rovers 1

Ilford sealed a 3-1 win over Stanway Rovers as the club marked the game with a Kick It Out day of celebrations and events.

Goals from Lamaar Douglas, Callum Maltese and Alejandro Seoane Barber sealed the three points for the Foxes to keep them in the top half of the league table at Cricklefield Stadium.

The Rovers opened the scoring as Tyler Kemp found the net with an absolute belter in the 14th minute.

But only three minutes later Seoane Barber levelled the score line and that’s how it remained heading into the half-time break.

Ilford were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute, in which Douglas stepped up and dispatched it to give his side a 2-1 lead.

Maltese then sealed the deal as he found the net from 22 yards out with a free-kick to make it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

Ilford now sit ninth in the table and host their final home fixture of the campaign against Hullbridge Sports this weekend.

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent's forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending nearly 18 hours in Seven Kings car park appeals fine

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

