Ilford fall short against Bury

Ilford manager Martin Haywood (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Ilford 2 St Margaretsbury 3

Ilford are now winless in three Essex Senior League matches after falling to a 3-2 defeat against in-form St Margaretsbury.

Goals from Wilson Ferrerira, Lanre Balogun and Daniel Ungudi sealed the three points for The Bury to keep them eighth in the Essex Senior League table while the Foxes dropped down to 12th at Cricklefield Stadium.

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Balogun opened the scoring for the visitors before Perreira also netted to double their lead heading into the half-time break.

Ilford pulled one back through a Musa Manneh header, but the visitors added a third through Ungudi shortly after.

The hosts then netted a late second through Lauric Diakiesse but it was not enough for them to mount a late come back.

Ilford will now welcome local rivals Barkingside to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.