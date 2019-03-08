New Ilford boss Fowell says facing his former club is just another game to his squad

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell will come up against former club St Margaretsbury this weekend, but insists it's just another game to him.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Foxes will welcome Bury to Cricklefield Stadium as they continue their bid to climb up the Essex Senior League table since Fowell's arrival.

The former Clapton manager has led his new-look squad to back-to-back wins in the league by beating Takeley and Enfield so far.

"A lot of people have already messaged me talking about St Margaretsbury and saying it's a shame it's not being played on bonfire night," Fowell laughed.

"To me it's just another game, I have no interest in them whatsoever, they're above us by four points but if we win Saturday we're one point behind.

"That's a fantastic achievement when you think they were miles in front of us, so we're just chasing the pack above us.

"Regardless of what happens Saturday, it's still a long season, I've been in football too long to worry about it.

You may also want to watch:

"It's the team that Darren, James Gibbs and I build, so it's my team against another team I built.

"I know how they play, I know what to expect, and I know where the dangers are coming from, but it's just another game."

Fowell left Clapton at the end of last season to take the job at St Margaretsbury but soon moved on from the Hertfordshire club.

He did admit it will be nice to see a number of familiar faces, including some of his former Tons players he took with him to St Margaretsbury, adding: "It will be good to catch up with some players that I took over there and had been with me a long time.

"We just want the win and keep plugging along, nick points, and hope the teams around us don't pick too many up. The main thing is what we do."

Boss Fowell has admitted his priority since taking over at Ilford still remains building the best possible squad he can to push them up the table.

"It's important we get a squad of 16-18 with a few youngsters, that's what we're trying to do. We've got a little squad together at the moment; we are looking for one or two players," he said.

"We've just signed Chris Manangu from Egham Town, he's played in the Isthmian, and hopefully he can hit the ground running."