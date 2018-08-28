Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ilford bounce back at Southend Manor

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 January 2019

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 0 Ilford 2

Ilford got back to winning ways in the Essex Senior League as they picked up a 2-0 win over strugglers Southend Manor.

Goals from Danny Haigh and Collins Atubrah sealed the three points for the Foxes at Southchurch Park.

Martin Haywood and Lee Flavin’s side broke the deadlock in the seventh minute as Haigh converted a rebound after Callum Maltese had his penalty shot effort denied.

Four minutes later Atubrah doubled his side’s lead and they maintained that 2-0 lead until the break.

The Foxes then played out a goalless second-half and came away 2-0 winners.

Striker Yemi Adelani tweeted: “Good win away from home buzzing that’s how we should end every game.

“Ilford showed great character and attitude.

“We go again next Saturday.”

Assistant manager Lee Flavin added: “Good luck to Adam Peek and Southend Manor for the rest of the season.

“Thanks for the hospitality also told your staff member couldn’t sweep the dressing room due to no equipment.”

Ilford will now travel away to Hoddesdon Town next weekend as they look to build on their victory over Manor.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

The victim sustained bruising injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

Some parents received an electronic message. Photo: Lauren Hurley

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge pupil attacked by masked youths

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Redbridge pupils told to travel in ‘small groups’ after attacks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford bounce back at Southend Manor

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

10-men Redbridge suffer heavy Walthamstow defeat

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Barkingside lift themselves off the bottom with Robins win

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Bengal earn away reward at Town despite squandered penalty

Woodford Town and Sporting Bengal United players embrace at the end of the match

Woeful West Ham humiliated by League One bottom club in FA Cup giant-killing

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists