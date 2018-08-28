Ilford bounce back at Southend Manor

Ilford striker Yemi Adelani in action against Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 0 Ilford 2

Ilford got back to winning ways in the Essex Senior League as they picked up a 2-0 win over strugglers Southend Manor.

Goals from Danny Haigh and Collins Atubrah sealed the three points for the Foxes at Southchurch Park.

Martin Haywood and Lee Flavin’s side broke the deadlock in the seventh minute as Haigh converted a rebound after Callum Maltese had his penalty shot effort denied.

Four minutes later Atubrah doubled his side’s lead and they maintained that 2-0 lead until the break.

The Foxes then played out a goalless second-half and came away 2-0 winners.

Striker Yemi Adelani tweeted: “Good win away from home buzzing that’s how we should end every game.

“Ilford showed great character and attitude.

“We go again next Saturday.”

Assistant manager Lee Flavin added: “Good luck to Adam Peek and Southend Manor for the rest of the season.

“Thanks for the hospitality also told your staff member couldn’t sweep the dressing room due to no equipment.”

Ilford will now travel away to Hoddesdon Town next weekend as they look to build on their victory over Manor.