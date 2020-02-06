Ilford boss Fowell eyeing up a top 10 finish

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell is eyeing a top-10 finish in the Essex Senior League but insists the club remit still remains ensuring safety first and foremost.

The Foxes currently sit 13th in the table with a home fixture against strugglers Southend Manor at Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday.

But boss Fowell says safety isn't too much further away and they must continue to strive for higher targets.

"I do believe we're only three wins away from safety. Our target was always to get to 33 points and I think that will be enough to keep Ilford in the Essex Senior League and that's what we came in to do," Fowell said.

"The people that know Adam Peek, Darren Gosnell and I will know we want to try finishing in the top 10 which would be a fantastic achievement from where we was.

"The good thing about the bunch of boys we've got is they want to win every game, they're not looking at the league position and just want to finish as high as possible."

Manor have picked up in terms of form in recent weeks and beat Hoddesdon Town 1-0 at the weekend while Ilford were without a fixture.

"They've been doing alright to be fair, they've picked up a few wins here and there, they drew with Hadley and beat Hoddesdon on Saturday," added Fowell.

"They're picking up and the teams around us are as well, so for us we've got to be on our game, and make sure we're ready for it."

The Foxes did however play last midweek where they nicked a point off high-flying Walthamstow by securing a 2-2 draw.

"There is not many teams that are going to take points off Walthamstow whether that's one or three," said Fowell.

"They could have been two up within the first 20 minutes, I was told we were a little sluggish, but we came into the game and took the lead.

"A free-kick then shouldn't have been for the goal they got and we should have had a free-kick on our striker in the build-up leading up to their goal as well.

"Other than that, we proved we can play against the top teams. We've beaten Takeley this year, we've gone to Hoddesdon and drew.

"We've now got a point against Walthamstow who at that point on Wednesday would have been favourites for the league title."