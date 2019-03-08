Ilford manager Le Force set to rotate squad for cup clash

Lewis Wicker of Ilford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ilford general manager Morgan Le Force is planning to rotate his squad for their cup tie against Southend Manor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Foxes will welcome Adam Peek's men to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday for the first round of the Gordon Brastead Memorial Trophy.

And despite picking up their first Essex Senior League win over on Wednesday evening over Tower Hamlets, Le Force expects to hand chances to a number of players.

You may also want to watch:

Although he insists they will still looking be going all out in the cup competition to progress.

"There are loads of positives for Saturday, I've just said to the boys you need to look after yourselves and then we go again against Southend in the cup.

"It will give an opportunity to some of the boys that have been on the bench and haven't had too much of a run out.

"It's a revolving squad we've got so it will give them all a chance."

He added: "You want to go out and win it, so of course we will."