Ilford return to action against the Robins

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Ilford return to action when they host Sawbridgeworth Town this weekend after two weeks without a match.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Foxes will welcome The Robins to Cricklefield Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League following their 2-0 win over Southend Manor on Saturday, January, 26.

But they’ll be hoping the weather can stay away after having their fixture against Hoddesdon Town postponed.

Assistant manager Lee Flavin left the club this week and joined Bostik South Central outfit Hertford Town.

During his short stint with the Foxes he worked alongside manager Martin Haywood to help them pick up three wins, one draw, and one loss in five games.

“I would like to wish the players of Ilford and secretary Steve Mahoney good luck for the rest of the season,” Flavin said.

“Remember expectations are there to be hit, don’t drop the level we all have created over the last few weeks.”